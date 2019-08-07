The attorney general has been on the hustings, making much of what he perceives as the intrigue and cheating engineered by Cambridge Analytica (CA). He even went as far as telling the public Christopher Wylie—a whistleblower who gained notoriety from this affair—“fears for his life” and this is the reason he does not wish to travel to this country as a “witness”. What nonsense!
Mr Al-Rawi has even been advertising for the Netflix documentary, The Great Hack. That film and what it attempts to suggest regarding the “power” that resides in the hands of those who “mine” people’s data and the role CA played in influencing the US presidential election of 2016, the outcome of the Brexit referendum in Britain, and our 2010 election, are ridiculous and laughable.
Now in its mention of T&T, the film makes the preposterous assertion the “Do So” campaign was a creature of CA, designed to cause apathy among young black voters. What utter rubbish! CA seems to want to take credit for something that is not of its doing. The symbolism of the hands crossed in front of the chest arose spontaneously from an older man whose gesture was meant to convey his mistrust of the PNM and the backwardness of its governance. It signalled the PNM was unwelcome wherever its candidates were shown that sign.