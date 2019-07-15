I am glad Israel Rajah-Khan is keeping alive the issue of the Chief Justice’s alleged misbehaviour in office and the Prime Minister’s silence in that matter. It is not surprising that the PM is silent though.
Legally, it appears that the PM has no choice but to refer the matter to the President for the appointment of a tribunal to carry out the enquiry. But as in all Third World countries, leaders play at leading and don’t fully understand that they are no longer petulant schoolboys. It is why the various governments play at following the Westminster parliamentary system.
In R v Secretary of State for the Home Department ex parte Fire Brigades Union (1995), the court ruled that the relevant minister could not fetter himself by not exercising his discretion to follow the law. So too in Padfield v Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (1968). Further, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) in Sharma v deputy Director of Public Prosecutions & Ors (Trinidad and Tobago) [2006] UKPC 57, at paragraph 27 Lord Bingham clearly says: “the court was, however, right to say that if the Prime Minister received a potentially credible report of serious misconduct by the Chief Justice, he had a duty to act and could not simply ignore it.” [Emphasis added].