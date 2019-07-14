A main manifesto pledge, of the 2015-2020 People’s National Movement (PNM) administration is to transform the local government system in Trinidad to allow for more devolution of power and authority to the 14 municipal regions and to pass the new legislation in time for the next local government elections which is constitutionally due in November 2019.
Now that the new piece of legislation; the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2019 has been introduced and debated in the Lower House and subsequently referred to a Special Joint Select Committee of Parliament for consensus building.