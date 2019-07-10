I attended a recent meeting in Diego Martin about the proposed flyover to permit traffic out of Diego Martin to turn right towards the west (Carenage and Chaguaramas).
The meeting was well attended and the majority of attendees were evidently interested in the Western Savannah more than another ugly flyover and various other schemes like a new headquarters for the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC) and other bits of land mysteriously reserved for unstated purposes.
The meeting was a classic case of government divide and rule. This major project was divided into—DMRC headquarters, the flyover, the Savannah, as yet unstated projects.
All the projects are on the same area of as yet unused space and affect the immediate surroundings. By pretending the flyover is a separate project requiring a separate Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) the authorities can limit discussion to that component only and gradually obtain approvals for the whole area which can then be sullied by typical ruinous development.