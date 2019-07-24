Unlike Aesop whose fables came with a moral, our leaders peddle fables with deadly consequences. We are gambling in a “three-card” game which we will never win while they collude.
We are asked to believe there is no connecting line between the Section 34, Emailgate and the West witness-tampering matter. Do not.
The insanity of appointing Gary Griffith as our Police Commissioner was laid bare last week. The case is not closed. Acting ASP Pierre did not fairly and properly report the directions received from the DPP’s office.
No mention of the incompetent time-consuming fumble in the police’s first contact with Google. The DPP July 2013 sharp rebuke (“shockingly irresponsible and grossly reckless”) of Stephen Williams’ attempt to dismiss the allegations was hidden.