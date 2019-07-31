On August 1, 2019, Jamaica will join the rest of the current and former British-colonised countries in the Caribbean to mark the 181st anniversary of “full free”.
That was the day in 1838 when our enslaved ancestors, especially those told to wait until 1840 for their freedom, signalled to the British colonisers that they saw through the scam that was “The Apprenticeship System” and would no longer stand for a delayed freedom. Indeed, a few colonies by-passed the Apprenticeship System, but only because they already had all the control over labour that they needed.
However one looks at it, the Emancipation Act was a racist Act. It was accompanied by planter compensation based on a calculation of the value of “property” —our enslaved ancestors’ bodies. “Property” was not entitled to compensation, and so the newly freed got “nothing but freedom” in Eric Foner’s words.