It is very heartening that the Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, is concerned about the safety and welfare of children even though they are now out of school and largely in the care and supervision of parents, guardians, camp co-ordinators, caregivers, nannies and elder siblings.
Children are certainly at greater risk now that they are out of school and may or not be in constant supervision of responsible adults. In any event, out-of-control environments such as badly run schools and homes open up a whole new scenario that could have serious repercussions for the health and safety of the young ones.
Having said that, the recent fatal incidents involving minors at home, on the road and in a bus are cause for serious reflection — serious reflection on how we care for our future generations and also on how we prepare for, prevent and deal with everyday dangers in and out of the safe confines of the home or school is needed.
“Prevention is better than cure” and “You’re prepared to fail if you fail to prepare” are only clichés until we put them to use in a practical sense. In other words we are always told that we should be proactive. It can be the difference between life and death.