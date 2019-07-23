The Government has recently revealed plans for a major road project at the entrance to the Diego Martin valley. A massive new flyover is to be built, which ostensibly will allow traffic coming out of the valley on the Diego Martin highway to swing west opposite the Victoria Keys development, and via the existing traffic lights outside Westmall to access the Chaguaramas peninsula.
My first question is: why on earth is this expensive project being done? Is there a problem here? Right now, vehicles coming out of Diego Martin on both the main road and the highway can easily go west by turning right at the Four Roads traffic lights on to the Morne Coco Road! Is it that traffic studies have shown this route is incapable of handling the large volume of traffic going west? I think not.