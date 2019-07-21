Not so fast, Dr Rowley

Theresa May, Britain’s tortured prime minister, will leave Number 10 Downing Street, London, for good on Wednesday, deeply scarred by the Brexit crisis. Mrs May announced three months ago that she would demit office after a major loss of confidence in her leadership, including an uprising by a large number of her own backbenchers.
In the finest Westminster tradition, the prime minister chose to walk away instead of leading her country further into an uncharted constitutional crisis. David Cameron did exactly the same after losing the Brexit referendum.