The true events of the infamous insurrection of 1990, after 29 years, were revealed by Prof Dr Winston Dookeran during his provocative interview Duty in the Midst of Crisis. What stood out the most, was not the insurrection itself, but the role of leadership during the crisis.
One leader callously ordered “attack with full force”, without any care for the lives of those who were under his charge and held as hostages. A humanitarian leader, refused to give such an order when he learned from the military, that apart from his colleagues in the Red House, it was estimated that at least 100 to 300 persons would lose their lives, if an attack was ordered.