The People’s National Movement (PNM), on two occasions, blocked United National Congress (UNC) government’s attempts by attorneys general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and Anand Ramlogan to overcome issues by human rights organisations and Pratt and Morgan in order to implement the laws of T&T regarding the death penalty, ie, the hanging of convicted murderers who have exhausted all appeals right up to the Privy Council.
The PNM also blocked an attempt by the UNC government to seal an agreement with the US and UK regarding a Shiprider clause that would have assisted greatly with the protection of our coast.