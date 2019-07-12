Plan for flawed parents

We are living in the fourth industrial revolution and human beings without technological skills which a good education provides will be at the bottom of the social hierarchy. A long term deterrent to a life a crime is a good education.
I am a teacher and I know the value of a good education but if we get the at-risk youth in school, it is likely their education will be inadequate or they will drop out. It has less to do with the quality of teacher and more to do with a system that values money over people.