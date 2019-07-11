Speaking at the United National Congress’s Monday Night Forum in Fyzabad this week, some startling and worrisome revelations were made by Dr Lackram Bodoe.
Dr Bodoe, the Member of Parliament for Fyzabad, drew reference to a report that was done under the People’s National Movement administration that they sought to implement. A report called the Welch Report, that was done on the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, called for the repurposing of the Teaching Hospital and relocating the patients to somewhere else. The question is, where the in-patients are to be removed to?