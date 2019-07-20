Prime Minister Dr Keith ­Rowley is finally on record as saying he is not triggering ­Section 137 of the Constitution to refer the Chief Justice (CJ) to the ­President for investigation.

In one respect, and only one, this is a good thing: now that his decision is out in public, and officially from his own lips, he can be judicially reviewed for his position. I’ll get to that later. Judicial review, for those who do not know, is a system of having the courts examine decisions made by a public body (and private bodies providing public services) to ensure such decisions have been made fairly.

Present your legal advice, Mr PM

IN the case of Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is missing the wood for the trees. In his preoccupation with fighting the Opposition United National Congress, Dr Rowley appears to have lost sight of the larger issues of public confidence in the Chief Justice and its damaging impact on public confidence on the crucial but already battered institution of the Judiciary.

For Choo Kong legacy, an ‘Emailgate’ dramatisation

T&T is engaging in a send-off for a beloved maven of local drama, just when material for a riveting script has offered itself. For six years, the material may have been legally untouchable by the resourceful hands of the late Raymond Choo Kong.

Fading strength

THE Finance Minister is always spinning a rosy picture of his very questionable management of the economy.

Crooks, mooks and jooks

I HAVE emphasised in these columns that we cannot expect our country to come out of its steep, continuous and frequently murderous decline if we continue, as I recently put it, with “poor governance, pursuit of failed policy, inability to vary something that is not working and official petulance when things turn out badly”.

Betraying the sanctity of Parliament

THE revelation by the Commis­sioner of Police that the e-mails which Dr Keith Rowley, then-oppo­sition leader, read in our nation’s Parliament, accusing the then-sitting government of plots to murder journalists, were not authentic is one of the most embarrassing and unbecoming acts that any parliamentarian has committed in the history of the Westminster parliamentary system.