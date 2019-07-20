Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is finally on record as saying he is not triggering Section 137 of the Constitution to refer the Chief Justice (CJ) to the President for investigation.
In one respect, and only one, this is a good thing: now that his decision is out in public, and officially from his own lips, he can be judicially reviewed for his position. I’ll get to that later. Judicial review, for those who do not know, is a system of having the courts examine decisions made by a public body (and private bodies providing public services) to ensure such decisions have been made fairly.