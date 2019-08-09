WE never left the “silly season” of 2010-2015. Pot and the kettle blackened themselves more than ever since then. The truth is setting everybody free to even more incendiary talk as stories continue to jump out of mouths that should have remained shut.
Everyone is cashing in on the murder and mayhem, political and otherwise. This is T&T, where every bacchanal is a self-seeking piece of something. But in all of the tankalang, the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress will remain the only two parties with enough base support to have sufficient strength to run T&T.