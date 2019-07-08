A recent editorial in Guyana’s Stabroek News stated, “In this instance (2019 World Cup) it is really only the undoubtedly talented Shai Hope who earns really noteworthy mention.” Really, really?
While I am an admirer/supporter of Shai Hope and consider him one of our brightest prospects, I find it passing strange that the Stabroek News should single him out for praise when he was not the best West Indian performer in this World Cup, not by a long way. That honour goes to Nicholas Pooran.
I’ll let the stats do the talking. Pooran and Hope both played eight innings. Pooran made 367 runs with an average of 52.4, highest score of 118 and a strike rate (runs per 100 balls) of 100.3. Hope made 274 runs with an average of 34.3, highest score of 96 and a strike rate of 70.4. Pooran was better in every category. So tell us again, Stabroek editor, why you think Hope alone deserves honourable mention?