Prevent hotspot at Oropune Gardens

Like a socially awkward dinner guest who knocks down the glass of water, Colleen Holder and her committee have disrupted the myth of public housing management.
Oropune Gardens is not a den of “good-for-nothings” who live off the public purse. The residents want to live there and have created several community groups geared to improve their lives. They are not being silent and want “the criminals… to pack up and leave”. Unlike at Clifton Towers in Port of Spain, the Oropune residents have Holder with her media connections and the problem was not swept under the carpet.