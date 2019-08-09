Regarding the arrest of Minister Marlene McDonald in the ongoing investigation of corruption charges levelled against her, Dr Rowley bought that wholesale. The prime minister’s cat-and-mouse game regarding the credibility of the Integrity Commission is as amusing as it is sinister.
Based on past statements from the prime minister, the Integrity Commission is seen as credible when its rulings favour Dr Keith Rowley and his Government; when it doesn’t, it is biased and untrustworthy, and the political affiliation of its members is brought into question.