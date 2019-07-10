I would like to make a few comments on Prof Theodore Lewis’s article headlined “The SEA scab removed” (Express, July 8).
If Prof Lewis compared the number of East Indian children sitting the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination to the number of Afro children sitting SEA and found a larger number of Indian children sat SEA, then I would agree with his conclusion that that is the reason Indian children are excelling.
We as a people must celebrate the fact that our heritage is maintained through our distinctive names. The Afros lost that. You can safely say that Ramharrack or Baksh or Ali or Singh are Indians. But Brown or Griffith or Williams could be Afro or Caucasian or anything else.