I want to shine the spotlight on Raymond Choo Kong’s contribution to T&T queer culture.
Back in the day, being gay was an understanding only among us in the theatre. To the public we toed the line of the unspoken. Don’t ask, don’t tell. Some may assume while others called us names behind our backs.
It was circa 1993. Godfrey Sealey convened a weekly gathering called the Lamda meetings at Raymond’s The Space Theatre inside Breton Hall in Newtown, Port of Spain. Here was a space that welcomed gays and lesbians who came together to talk openly about their sexuality and issues affecting the community.
I was at the first meeting and took with me a friend who himself was struggling with his sexuality at home. We became weekly fixtures of that meeting until it died a natural death. My friend, Steve, was liberated and eventually became comfortable in his skin in his own way.