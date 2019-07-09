Remember to put the people first

It was heartening to listen to the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government as he piloted the Local Government Reform Bill in Parliament recently. That bill, he stated, is intended to promote the sustainable development of local communities via the use of local small and medium-sized contractors.
The various regional corporations are expected to seek to ensure the use of such contractors in their issue of contracts. This, if followed and monitored by the authorities, will foster the “right” of the community to localised or grassroots content.