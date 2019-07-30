The Honourable Chief Justice should reconsider his decision to transfer Madam Justice Carol Gobin to Tobago in the Family Court division.
Madam Justice Gobin is an experienced judge in the civil bench and is beyond reproach. She is one of the few judges whose decisions in High Court of Justice can withstand scrutiny. Her knowledge and application of the law make her an excellent judge in the civil division. For this reason her continued presence in this jurisdiction strengthens the judiciary and helps to make it truly independent.