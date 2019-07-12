Do politicians really have the interests of the country at heart? Are politicians God-fearing people? Do politicians respect the intelligence of at least some of the electorate or do they just pander to their loyal followers?
Do politicians want to leave a powerful legacy or are they simply interested in acquiring power and staying in power? Do politicians understand that they too are subject to death (mortality) and that death is the great equaliser despite all of their power, status, wealth (ill-gotten or otherwise)?