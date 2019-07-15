IT is quite easy to predict the headlines at certain times of the year, none the least when the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results are released.
This year was no exception.
The ongoing debate has been largely the question of the degree of difficulty of the exam, the level of stress on our children, the Concordat, the so-called prestige schools at both primary and secondary level.
Any exam should be at a level of slightly above the one to be assessed. In so doing, the pupil is called upon to look beyond and beneath the surface of what is being tested and, often enough, determine the results. It is to be borne in mind the top pupil was able to obtain near full marks.