Every day the same scenarios are acted out in the local arena, but with increasing arrogance, hatred and little respect for the lives of others.
It almost seems as if a recording of life in Trinidad and Tobago is played again and again, only on different dates and times—the continuous bloodshed of innocent persons in domestic violence disputes and robberies, the gang wars that have become daily news and are merely a turn of the page by the unaffected reader, the wanton termination of contracts of employees, and the unrecorded data of those dismissed who have since terminated their lives, and the western bonanza-type stand-offs of our political parties, in constant debate as to who will get to stand the drinks of its supporters in the saloon of the OK Corral, once the fight for political territory is over.