Every day the same scenarios are acted out in the local arena, but with increasing arrogance, hatred and little respect for the lives of others.

It almost seems as if a recording of life in Trinidad and Tobago is played again and again, only on different dates and times—the continuous bloodshed of innocent persons in domestic violence disputes and robberies, the gang wars that have become daily news and are merely a turn of the page by the unaffected reader, the wanton termination of contracts of employees, and the unrecorded data of those dismissed who have since terminated their lives, and the western bonanza-type stand-offs of our political parties, in constant debate as to who will get to stand the drinks of its supporters in the saloon of the OK Corral, once the fight for political territory is over.

The last prime minister of the UK

IT has been suggested that Boris Johnson (who becomes the prime minister of the United Kingdom)is what you would get if Donald Trump had been educated at Eton and Oxford. Maybe, although there is a great gulf between Trump’s bombastic self-promotion and Johnson’s self-deprecating, rather shambolic persona.

a wasteful pile-up

Ongoing protests focused on health and safety and terms and conditions of workers employed at the Beetham and Forres Park landfills touch off a larger national issue of waste management that has defeated authorities for many years.

Maduro’s iron fist in action

A story which ran in the local papers this past week speaks eloquently to the realities which have been elaborately highlighted in the report released earlier this month by the United Nations Human Rights chief, the former Chilean president.

Go out and vote

As the 2019 local government elections draw closer, I urge each and every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago who is eligible to vote to go out and exercise their franchise. This is a great civic responsibility.