The mission is to maintain a relatively safe, secure and a happy society. Many of the problems and issues that prevent crime detection, originate from organisational and social concerns. Organisational issues start and stem from the leadership, the head of the police department, to motivate and strategise toward keeping a secure and safe society.
A well-trained police service, equipped to follow leads and networked to access backups, can only be driven and directed by good intelligence. Social problems arise from lack of moral leadership, broken homes, a faulty education system, labelling and ignoring failures, and ultimately, pushing what could be very productive learners toward a life of crime.
It falls to the head of the police force to come up with a detailed plan, with clear objectives and at an affordable cost to taxpayers. Unfortunately, it also falls to the Commissioner of Police to manage and hopefully achieve the said objective with whatever funds are approved, funds budgeted for training at all levels and for the purchase and maintenance of personnel kits (uniforms, small arms and body cameras), and equipment (vehicles, communication and surveillance devises, arms and ammunition).