Darren Bravo has been omitted from the ODI squad to face India. He is arguably the best batting talent in the West Indies since Brian Lara. His early, consistent success is testimony to that. However, administrative and personal conflicts have conspired to suppress the full potential of this talent.
His public squabble with former Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron is well known. One would have thought that, in the interest of West Indies cricket, the new administration under Ricky Skerritt would have been more sympathetic to Bravo’s cause.