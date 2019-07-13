Still waiting on answers from probes past

I am reflecting on the announcement of a commission of enquiry being set up to report on the acquisition of land for the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin. I’m certainly in favour of any and all who are guilty of corruption in any form being brought to justice. But another commission of enquiry at this time?
Our history shows that the recommendations of past commissions have only managed to fill the pockets of those appointed to the commissions and the usual battery of lawyers involved, costing the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago millions of dollars.