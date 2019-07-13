Still waiting on answers from probes past

I am reflecting on the announcement of a commis­sion of enquiry being set up to report on the acqui­sition of land for the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin. I’m certainly in favour of any and all who are guilty of corruption in any form being brought to justice. But another commission of enquiry at this time?

Our history shows that the recommendations of past commissions have only managed to fill the pockets of those appointed to the commissions and the usual battery of lawyers involved, costing the taxpayers of Tri­nidad and Tobago millions of dollars.

Wasteful political spectacle

THE collective groan that greeted the Government’s announcement of a Commission of Enquiry into the State’s acquisition of private lands for the San Fernando to Point Fortin Highway was the sound of national despair over the monumental waste of taxpayers’ money in yet another useless enquiry.

May T&T mind its own and its neighbours’ business

TYPICALLY self-absorbed, only irritably do T&T eyes turn to Venezuela. Still, attention is beckoned more to Venezuelans than to predicaments in that country that precede and explain their being here. Whatever Venezuela file is maintained in official Port of Spain apparently begins and ends with focus on the Latinos and Latinas landing here.

Failing State

AFTER the 2015 elections, there was great bloodshed amidst the ceremoniousness that included the swearing-in of the present administration and opening the new law term.

