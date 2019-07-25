Headlines such as “Murder madness”, “From $7m to $42m”, “Rivers of tears”, “$6m men”, inter alia, in the dailies of late suggest how much we are “on the brink”, but the special folder in a Sunday edition entitled “Breaking Point” and the manner of its layout, superseding the accustomed “front page”, is a marker, indeed, of that breaking point in this country, to mean a people being on the brink of an abyss of total despair where, literally, no one is safe, with no hope of redress from those who are duty-bound to provide for that safety.
I dwell on this unique cover page, for no newspaper will deviate from its usual template and resort to such a poignant, dramatic mode of speaking out unless it sees the urgent need to awaken us from our stupor, our accustomed soporific indifference, both to those who are on the brink of annihilation without knowing it, and which may come to you as an individual when you least expect it, and to those who are entrusted with the responsibility of saving the country from anarchy.