Teachable moment for Opposition Leader

IT is unfortunate that rather than learn from the mistakes of her past, the Opposition Leader instead insists on taking a revisionist approach to the well-known history of how, in 2015, she once again came to be the Opposition Leader of our great country.
It is a move that is ripe for criticism, if not ridicule. But to be fair, I would like instead to use this as a teachable moment that we can all benefit from, and call on the social scientists among us to provide some fact-based evidence for the debate. Perhaps even to suggest that we return to a perception of reality that is dependent upon empiricism rather than subjectivity and convenience?