How do you say thank you to a dynamic team of primary school educators who, throughout your child’s life at their institution, made an incredible contribution to her success?
Well, for starters, I hope this letter conveys how I truly feel about the staff of Gandhi Memorial Vedic School in Aranjuez, led by principal Keshmani Dhaniram-Gosine. During my child’s stay there, from the infants department all the way up to Standard 5, the staff provided an invaluable service with their commitment to overall learning and laying the foundation for holistic development.