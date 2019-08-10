Dr Eric Williams’ last tome, The Blackest Thing in Slavery, tells us that there were many more shady dealings in slavery than the African slave. This is analogous to the Laventille situation, there are more criminal things than the criminals who live there. While there is need for personal responsibility, there are contributing factors that created Laventille. To get to a better place, we must understand how we got here.
In the 1950s, Laventille did not hold the crown for murderous acts. Akanni “Dole” Adams’ reputed piracy was foreshadowed by the Woodbrook resident pirate, John “Boysie” Singh, who smuggled, trafficked humans and reputedly murdered at least 70 people.