The deafening ‘sound of silence’

In the mid-60s, Paul Simon wrote, “And in the naked light I saw/10,000 people maybe more/ people talking without speaking/people hearing without listening/ people writing songs that voices never share/and no one dared disturb the sound of silence”.

These lines are about us, our crime situation and the impertinent woman, called Colleen Holder, who disturbs us into facing unpleasant realities. Minister Young affirmed that a “hit’’, foreshadowed on Facebook, has been called on her. We all anticipated this yet collectively shrugged.

Curiouser and curiouser best describes the conflict between the chairman of State-owned Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) and the Government regarding the tenure of the Board of Directors of the tourism state enterprise.

Don’t know about you, but nowadays when the Prime Minister speaks, I want to reach for the headphones or a violin. What a whiner.

With its previous iteration having endured four years of legislative purgatory, the Andrew Holness administration has finally resurrected the sexual harassment bill, in a form that it says will better address a problem that disproportionately affects women in a society where male power is dominant and sexual ego among its defining characteristics.

Time to arm our citizens

This week saw two instances where citizens fought back against the criminality that seems to have covered the nation. In Couva this week, bandits were shot by a security guard. The outcome, had the guard not been there and properly armed and/or trained, we would not have been able to tell. Would it have been another headline, “Business owner and security guard murdered”?

