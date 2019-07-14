The deafening ‘sound of silence’

In the mid-60s, Paul Simon wrote, “And in the naked light I saw/10,000 people maybe more/ people talking without speaking/people hearing without listening/ people writing songs that voices never share/and no one dared disturb the sound of silence”.
These lines are about us, our crime situation and the impertinent woman, called Colleen Holder, who disturbs us into facing unpleasant realities. Minister Young affirmed that a “hit’’, foreshadowed on Facebook, has been called on her. We all anticipated this yet collectively shrugged.