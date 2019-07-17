In 1999, Afeni Shakur, mother of late American rapper, activist and poet Tupac Shakur, published the critically acclaimed The Rose That Grew From Concrete—a collection of her son’s most inspiring poetry.
The title poem goes thusly:
“Did you hear about the rose that grew from a crack in the concrete? Proving nature’s law is wrong it learned to walk without having feet. Funny it seems, but by keeping its dreams, it learned to breathe fresh air. Long live the rose that grew from concrete when no one else ever cared.”
Shakur, himself the child of a violent ghetto, understood the culture that arises in a space that is unloved and neglected. He also understood that from such a space can come true beauty.