The cry of lamentation fills the land and in our desperation we continue to apply quick fixes, like the pundits who pontificate and hardly anyone listens to, like marches in the city with placards strewn in the dust afterwards, soon to be forgotten,
like the recent proliferation of ads in the media, gaudy and melodramatic, inviting merely a cursory glance, like the call to come forward and give evidence which for many is suicidal, inter alia, all in an attempt at self-assurance, that at least we are doing something, trying something, which we must, to avoid the “hell”, the anarchy on our doorstep.