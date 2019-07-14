Time to arm our citizens

This week saw two instances where citizens fought back against the criminality that seems to have covered the nation. In Couva this week, bandits were shot by a security guard. The outcome, had the guard not been there and properly armed and/or trained, we would not have been able to tell. Would it have been another headline, “Business owner and security guard murdered”?
Then again in San Fernando, the owner of a supermarket was awakened by bandits who had beaten his child and he, too, had to defend himself and his family with a licensed firearm, that led to the death of a potential murderer in his home at 3 a.m.