I have been following with interest the matter involving the Chief Justice, and I have two major concerns.Firstly, it appears to my simple mind that the independence of the Chief Justice and by extension the judiciary may have been compromised by the decision of the Prime Minister.
Many people I have spoken to are also of the view that the PM has given the CJ a “bligh”. In other words, he did him a favour. The PM’s decision to retain counsel was belated because he was disinclined to act, hence the delay, and when he eventually acted, he hid behind a legal opinion. No lawyer can advise the PM what to do. However, the PM must consider the legal advice.