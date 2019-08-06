Chronic neglect, contemptuous disregard, insensitivity and arrogance are the hallmarks that have characterised the treatment that is frequently meted out to the people of the Matelot-to-Matura area by officials of many government departments and agencies. This has been an unpleasant reality, throughout the successive political administrations of at least, the last three decades.
It means, therefore, none of the political parties that have been in government can absolve themselves of responsibility for the hardships and inadequacies that are permanent features of daily existence in this region. This negative approach to governance, which is their shared legacy, is the reason why so many residents now feel marginalised, disrespected and hopeless.