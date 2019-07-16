Tourism no place for petty jealousies

Let us walk past the Third World-style petty jealousies in our tourism industry. We are lacking in visitor arrivals because, honestly, T&T is just not fabulous enough. We are farse and out of place to compare ourselves to Jamaica. Why? Because in the First World, Jamaica is a household name with brand name hotels, including Sandals.

Jamaica has always been marketed in the most expensive magazines and newspapers in the First World since the 1950s. I visited Jamaica in 1980 and was left speechless at the quality hotels in Montego Bay. From the white-gloved waiters and impeccable service, I felt I was living in a Hollywood movie. Check the year. I said 1980.

