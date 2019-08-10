IF anyone had doubts that US President Donald Trump was a “nice” guy, then those doubts have been erased. He recently stated that any country, which puts out a travel warning about the USA, can expect retaliations.

The US government, over the years, has been quick to warn its citizens about travelling to various countries. However, when the shoe is on the other foot, as seen in the last week when several countries, including Canada, Uruguay and New Zealand, posted travel warnings about the USA, Donald Trump exploded.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Truth, please

Truth, please

AS we approach 57 years of Independence, we could be having a plague of decadent mendacity from the top echelons of governance.

Bemoaning underachievement

Bemoaning underachievement

APPROXIMATELY one year ago, shortly after his appointment, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith likened the criminal elements to “cockroaches” and added that the cockroaches should be “crushed”.

Cut the reckless talk

Cut the reckless talk

IT may be too much to expect politicians not to exploit every opportunity for advantage. Nevertheless, we feel obliged to encourage UNC Member of Parliament for Oropouche South Dr Roodal Moonilal to at least try to exercise some care in his public statements. 

Staying woke!

Staying woke!

LAST week I urged the Government to suspend or postpone the construction of the Toco-Manzanilla Highway.

JOURNEY AROUND MYSELF

JOURNEY AROUND MYSELF

THE title for this article is the theme for Carifesta 2019.

It comes from an article written by Errol Hill in 1999 as he considered the use of our cultural resources and assets for our own well-being. His view, and in these days I would imagine it is not controversial at all, is that a “construction of a Caribbean aesthetic was critical for the realisation and celebration civilisation”.