IF anyone had doubts that US President Donald Trump was a “nice” guy, then those doubts have been erased. He recently stated that any country, which puts out a travel warning about the USA, can expect retaliations.
The US government, over the years, has been quick to warn its citizens about travelling to various countries. However, when the shoe is on the other foot, as seen in the last week when several countries, including Canada, Uruguay and New Zealand, posted travel warnings about the USA, Donald Trump exploded.