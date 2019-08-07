With crime as it is, it is important the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has all the necessary tools to perform efficiently and put a stop to this growing crime epidemic.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and his team are doing their best with the resources available, but what is also important is legislation that would assist them in getting the upper hand against criminals.
What are already in effect are the Anti-Gang Act, and most recently the Bail Amendment Act. I believe there are more to come, and the commissioner knows the power these laws can give the Police Service in its war against crime.
I am appealing to all those responsible for these bills, etc, being passed now and in the future: please do not use them as a political tool. Remember—innocent lives in many instances are being wiped out.
The people who are most affected by this wave of crime are those living among the criminals who do not have any form of protection or safety net (bodyguards).