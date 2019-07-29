The rule of law requires that there be certainty and finality in proceedings between citizens, and between the state and its citizens.
It is not only disturbing but downright dangerous for holders of high office to express the view that not withstanding the closure of the investigation into “Emailgate” that there is more. After years of investigation, with all the resources of the State and assistance of foreign entities, none of the allegations made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley when he was leader of the opposition can be supported. To continue to suggest otherwise undermines the rule of law that protects each and every citizen.
Can we afford to give up our constitutional right to the presumption of innocence?
Are we willing to live in a society where we are accused of wrongdoing without any evidence or support?
Will we not rapidly descend into lawlessness where those who hold power can destroy those they wish to harm without due process?