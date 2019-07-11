I wish to voice my concerns with regard to the marking of the ELA Writing scripts for the SEA examination, 2019. let me make it abundantly clear that I have no issue with the curriculum which I believe is well within the reach of the average child. I totally agree that teachers and students had two years to adequately prepare for the examination. I also think that the examination was a very good paper and I have no issue with it.

It required the students to engage their higher order thinking and comprehension skills which are part of any examination. Parents and teachers had complained bitterly about the Mathematics paper. Our top score in that paper is 98.7 per cent and we had several students scoring above 90 per cent.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The snobs of summer

The snobs of summer

THERE are certain foreign words and phrases that immediately draw the ire of many Trinbagonains, such as saying “soccer” instead of “football”. Or using “New Year’s Eve” instead of “Old Year’s Night”.

Bowling London over

Bowling London over

Guyanese artist Frank Bowling is centre-stage right now at London’s Tate Britain gallery. Trinidadian Horace Ove is at Somerset House. Notting Hill Carnival is in a couple of weeks—60 years on from its first launch.

Education for all?

Education for all?

A just society is inclusive. Years ago, the late Prof John Spence, who established T&T’s Education Discussion Group, of which I was chair for a number of years, said: “If indeed education is better in denominational schools, then we must ensure that government schools are brought up to the best level.”