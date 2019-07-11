I wish to voice my concerns with regard to the marking of the ELA Writing scripts for the SEA examination, 2019. let me make it abundantly clear that I have no issue with the curriculum which I believe is well within the reach of the average child. I totally agree that teachers and students had two years to adequately prepare for the examination. I also think that the examination was a very good paper and I have no issue with it.
It required the students to engage their higher order thinking and comprehension skills which are part of any examination. Parents and teachers had complained bitterly about the Mathematics paper. Our top score in that paper is 98.7 per cent and we had several students scoring above 90 per cent.