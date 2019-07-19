I AM puzzled to read about a principal of a Couva primary school distributing a grocery list to parents instead of a book­list to them for the new school term. Apparently, the principal does not seem to know the difference between a grocery list and a school booklist, in that when parents were given their booklists, they were asked to purchase toiletries and cleaning products.

As a parent myself, I think it is ridicu­lous that a principal would be asking parents to buy these kind of items when these products are supposed to be supplied by the school administration in the first place and not by parents.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fostering the spirit of self-help

Fostering the spirit of self-help

SEEKING to convey a sense of confidence in their handling of the economy, leading figures in the Government have been insisting that there has been a turnaround, that things are on the upswing.

Feel free to make a new plan

Feel free to make a new plan

Through those weeks, I had been reading Mike Brearley’s 1985 classic, The Art of Captaincy, and re-reading Frank Worrell, by Ernest Eytle. It struck me in both that in a sense, like Richie Benaud, they did not become captains of teams, but rather, they moulded teams out of collections of individuals.

Teachable moment for Opposition Leader

IT is unfortunate that rather than learn from the mistakes of her past, the Opposition Leader instead insists on taking a revisionist approach to the well-known history of how, in 2015, she once again came to be the Opposition Leader of our great country.

TTUTA must condemn principal’s illegal act

I noticed the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) has given public support to the principal of a denominational primary school in Couva who sent parents a list to purchase toiletries and cleaning products, such as Lysol disinfectant wipes, garbage bags, toilet paper and disinfectant.