I AM puzzled to read about a principal of a Couva primary school distributing a grocery list to parents instead of a booklist to them for the new school term. Apparently, the principal does not seem to know the difference between a grocery list and a school booklist, in that when parents were given their booklists, they were asked to purchase toiletries and cleaning products.
As a parent myself, I think it is ridiculous that a principal would be asking parents to buy these kind of items when these products are supposed to be supplied by the school administration in the first place and not by parents.