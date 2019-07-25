Your Editorial on Wednesday, “A wasteful pile-up”, on the subject of this country’s landfills and the indiscriminate, widespread disposal of waste generally, brought to mind an article published in the Express nearly five years ago (August 22, 2014), headlined “Tobago on the way to becoming landfill free”.
We were informed back then that an agreement had been signed between William Benjamin, Green Fund co-ordinator at the office of the Chief Secretary, and a Canadian firm, Fourth State Energy, to undertake a waste-to-energy pre-feasibility study in Tobago at a cost (to taxpayers) of US$100,000.