Your Editorial on Wednesday, “A wasteful pile-up”, on the subject of this country’s land­fills and the indiscriminate, widespread disposal of waste generally, brought to mind an article published in the Express nearly five years ago (August 22, 2014), headlined “Toba­go on the way to becoming landfill free”.

We were informed back then that an agreement had been signed between Willi­am Benjamin, Green Fund co-ordinator at the office of the Chief Secretary, and a Canadian firm, Fourth State Energy, to undertake a waste-to-energy pre-feasibility study in Tobago at a cost (to taxpayers) of US$100,000.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A case of criminality

A case of criminality

In her ruling on Monday in favour of a child tortured for years in the custody of the State, High Court Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ordered that the boy remain in the care of the Children’s Authority, where he is currently housed and receiving round-the-clock care administered by 14 trained nurses.

Humans - the biggest jerks on the planet

Humans - the biggest jerks on the planet

Recently a thought came to my mind. I asked myself, if I had to choose one organism to eliminate from the planet, to make Earth a better place, which would it be? The first creature I thought of was the cockroach. I rarely use the word hate. It is very negative. But I absolutely, totally, unequivocally hate cockroaches.

Scooby-Doo and the URP ghost

Scooby-Doo and the URP ghost

IN my spare time I like to write children’s short stories for my young cousins. I find it relaxing and fun. Plus my therapist says it’s a far more productive way to spend my time than my previous hobby—posting passive aggressive comments on ex-girlfriends’ Facebook pages

Govt, citizens to blame for high crime levels

Murders and violent crime are out of control in Trinidad and Tobago. It is easy to point fingers at the Government because the number one responsibility of the government (that the people elected) is the safety and security of its citizenry, but the citizens are also to blame for the chaos in Trinidad and Tobago at the moment.

Pollution solutions

Pollution solutions

Just recently, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cut two massive swathes in pollution problems that have been causing some amount of grief. The EPA revealed it had fined Fat Boy Coconut Ventures, a Pomeroon River-based company that operates under the umbrella of Alfro Alphonso and Sons Enterprises, $1 million for polluting the waterways with waste: coconut shells and husks. 

Attention, criminal!

Attention, criminal! This letter serves to let you know that you have affected me in such a way that I feel I must take some action other than prayer. I pray a lot, but the Bible states that “faith without works is dead”. Your activities have kept me asking, “What else can I do?” My initial answer was, “Nothing”. I felt a paralysing measure of helplessness, but then I remembered that I can write.