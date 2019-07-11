Attention Controller of Accounts, Treasury Division. I am a pensioner, and I am writing on behalf of many other pensioners.
Within the last few days, we have received letters asking us to submit a copy of our birth certificate and any other document needed to verify our name on your files. This, I recognise and appreciate, will improve your service to us pensioners, as once these documents are submitted, we will no longer have to submit our life certificate twice a year, which will be a welcome change for us.