What was gained from all the violence?

My brothers and sisters, please stop! Please stop killing one another for fame, greed and revenge. Your killing is leaving children without parents, without a future and without the love they so desperately need. Your killing is tainting our beloved country red with the bloodshed that continues to fester more deaths.
After you are gone, what next? Was anything gained in your death, except a moment of satisfaction for the killer? Did it bring back the dead friend you killed for? Did it earn you the respect you were seeking as you lay in your coffin or behind bars?