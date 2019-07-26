What was gained from all the violence?

My brothers and sisters, please stop! Please stop killing one another for fame, greed and revenge. Your killing is leaving children without parents, without a future and without the love they so desperately need. Your killing is tainting our beloved country red with the bloodshed that continues to fester more deaths.

After you are gone, what next? Was anything gained in your death, except a moment of satisfaction for the killer? Did it bring back the dead friend you killed for? Did it earn you the respect you were seeking as you lay in your coffin or behind bars?

A FEW years ago it was Shaquille O’Neal, retired star of the National Basketball Association in the United States, who had lent his enormous prestige to the launch of a programme called then, the Hoop of Life.

I met Wendell Eversley last week. We had not spoken since he appeared before the commission of enquiry into the 1990 attempted coup as a witness.

I’M trying to outline the philosophies that shaped the way three outstanding captains approached leadership: Richie Benaud, Michael Brearley and now, Sir Frank Worrell.

A probe was warranted into issues surrounding CJ

IN response to Dr Emir Crowne’s letter in Thursday’s Express (“Did the PM act fairly?”), Dr Crowne seems to be trading on his PhD in the common fallacy of “appeal to ­authority”, rather than displaying any criti­cal thinking and analysing the law and the particulars of Dr Rowley’s situation.