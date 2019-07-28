I write with a deep sense of hurt and concern as crime continues. The citizenry quite rightly is concerned as criminals/bandits in the drug trade kill each other but unfortunately at times, innocent bystanders. We have those heinous murders of domestic abuse and misplaced passion, which connects the level of education.

Having spent the majority of my working life in business, spanning just under 50 years, I reflect on why we are where we are. Why are the levels of integrity and care so low in the values of our society that was once honest and full of love?

A culture of disrespect

Every year, hundreds of citizens are violently killed in Trinidad and Tobago. By last Wednesday we were close to 300 murders for this year. This is a visceral continuation of the spiral in murder underway for many years now.

Education from Emancipation to Independence

We may begin the discussion of education between Emancipation (1834) and Independence (1962) with the report of Joseph Latrobe, who in 1837 was sent by the British parliament to see how money from the Negro Education Grant was being spent.

Lovelock at 100

FORTY years ago James Lovelock published his book Gaia: a New Look at Life on Earth, setting forth his hypothesis that all life on earth is part of a co-evolved system that maintains the planet as an environment hospitable to abundant life. Today his approach is known as “Earth System Science’’, and is central to our understanding of how the planet works. But back in 1979, he already had a warning for us.

T&T’s a nation in turmoil

What is the point of having a government or Police Service within this nation? This island has no doubt is a replica of the Wild West. We just do not have illegal killers riding around on horses but that is now the only difference as the criminals rule the roost here.

White collar crime key to losing lives

