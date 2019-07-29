The Prime Minister’s condemnation of the African population as under-achievers; his notion that the young African population is going astray and that their behaviour could threaten the nation is a figment of his imagination.

Such a statement will be whispers from racist persons behind closed doors and it appears he is voicing these negative comments from those persons who have captured his mind.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

The great majority of the African population, like the East Indians, Chinese and others are all law abiding citizens and they are doing reasonably well in spite of all the economic hardships.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
Wrong move, Mr PM

Wrong move, Mr PM

Following is the text of the July 27, 2019 letter written by Law Association president Dougl…

A culture of disrespect

A culture of disrespect

Every year, hundreds of citizens are violently killed in Trinidad and Tobago. By last Wednesday we were close to 300 murders for this year. This is a visceral continuation of the spiral in murder underway for many years now.