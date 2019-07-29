The Prime Minister’s condemnation of the African population as under-achievers; his notion that the young African population is going astray and that their behaviour could threaten the nation is a figment of his imagination.
Such a statement will be whispers from racist persons behind closed doors and it appears he is voicing these negative comments from those persons who have captured his mind.
The great majority of the African population, like the East Indians, Chinese and others are all law abiding citizens and they are doing reasonably well in spite of all the economic hardships.