Too many people are losing their lives in this country without justice. The senseless murder of Raymond Choo Kong is further proof Trinidad and Tobago is a land that has officially gone to the dogs. This is tragic news to all the citizens of T&T.
Everybody loved Raymond because he was passionate about his dream of giving his life to entertaining us. He made many happy with his talent, making many laugh and even made us think critically.
With criminals continuing to go about their nefarious business unimpeded, the time has come to immediately improve T&T’s archaic justice system. Too many criminals are getting away with murder. Will this latest murder finally be the wake-up call to reform and overhaul our dysfunctional justice system?
The judiciary recently promised to reorganise each district court to create a much more improved system. In addition to this, they should seek to improve efficiency and productivity. The judiciary acknowledges the desperate need for better management systems and accountability, and it claims to be seeking to improve its services. But why does it seem these improvements have not been made?